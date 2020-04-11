Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and wife to get divorced

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and wife to get divorced

Politics
Posted: / Updated:
Eric Greitens, Sheena Greitens

This Dec. 6, 2016 photo, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens and his wife Sheena speak to the media in St. Louis. The former Missouri Govorner and his wife Sheena are divorcing, the couple announced on social media Saturday, April 11 2020, nearly two years after Greitens resigned amid accusations that he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, are divorcing, the couple announced on social media Saturday, nearly two years after Greitens resigned amid accusations that he took a compromising photo of a woman without her consent during a 2015 extramarital affair.

“After much reflection, counsel, and prayer, we’ve made an amicable decision to end our marriage, and move forward as co-parents who love our children,” the couple announced on her Twitter account and his Facebook page. They asked for privacy and said they wouldn’t comment further.

Greitens was a rising Republican star after his 2016 election — a charismatic former Navy SEAL officer and Rhodes Scholar with presidential ambitions.

But in February 2018, only a few months into his term, Greitens was indicted on an invasion-of-privacy charge in St. Louis for allegedly taking the compromising photo of the woman he was having an affair with.

Soon after he was charged, a Missouri House committee began investigating campaign finance issues, and Greitens faced a second felony charge in St. Louis, accused of providing his political fundraiser with the donor list from a veterans charity he founded.

The invasion of privacy charge was dropped, but the prosecutor vowed to continue to pursue a case. A few weeks later, in June 2018, Greitens resigned and the fundraising charge was dropped as well. The former lieutenant governor, Republican Mike Parson, became governor and is running for a full term this year.

Greitens has re-emergedafter nearly two years out of the public eye, handing out masks to first responders in St. Louis and Kansas City during the coronavirus outbreak. It has fueled speculation that he will seek office again.

The filing deadline to seek the GOP nomination for governor this year has passed, but he could file as an independent until July 27.

Sheena Greitens is an assistant political science professor at the University of Missouri in Columbia and is co-director of the university’s Institute for Korean Studies. The couple married in 2011 and have two sons.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss