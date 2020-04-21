FBI official: Number of coronavirus cyber complaints on rise

1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Coronavirus: Facts First
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

FBI official: Number of coronavirus cyber complaints on rise

Politics

by: Array, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the pandemic, including hackers who target hospitals and medical research institutions that are studying the coronavirus, the head of the FBI’s cyber division said Tuesday.

The FBI has received thousands of complaints regarding scams and frauds related to the virus, FBI Assistant Director Matt Gorham said in a statement responding to queries from The Associated Press.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of precedent for criminals taking advantage of natural disasters and government relief packages to conduct fraud, including through cyber means,” Gorham said.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has received more than 3,600 complaints regarding coronavirus scams, he said.

This uptick gives the FBI an additional set of investigations to tackle at a time when its agents are already busy trying to combat economic espionage and ward off election interference.

The Justice Department has made it a priority to go after a broad variety of crimes related to the coronavirus outbreak, including cyber crimes.

“From the start of this pandemic we’ve been able to quickly take new information gleaned from our investigations, consider other sources of intelligence, and share information which potential targets of this malicious activity can act on — including hospitals and research institutes,” Gorham said.

In a separate interview last week, Gorham told the AP that committing cybercrime is easier than ever thanks to readily accessible tools for hackers.

“Today you can go into a dark web and purchase exploits with little to no understanding of how they actually work,” Gorham said, referring to hidden areas of the Internet that offer software tools that take advantage of vulnerabilities and can facilitate hacking.

“The threshold of entry has lowered to the point where almost anyone can become involved in a hack,” he added.

Even so, it remains a challenge for the FBI to assign blame for particular hacks. “Attribution,” Gorham said, “is always the most difficult part.”

Aside from the coronavirus, the number of cyber threats remains concerning, Gorham said, particularly those involving the online theft of intellectual property, a crime that “goes to the core of our economy.”

The Justice Department has brought prosecutions in recent years against Chinese government hackers accused of breaking into the networks of American companies, and announced charges stemming from a series of cyberattacks by a North Korean hacking team, including one on Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The FBI and other federal agencies remain on high alert heading into the presidential election about cyberattacks targeting campaigns and election infrastructure.

Russian hackers in 2016 stole emails belonging to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign that were then published by WikiLeaks in what intelligence officials have said was an effort to help Republican Donald Trump.

_____

Cassidy reported from Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss