Ex-congressman Allen West of Florida injured in Texas crash

Posted: / Updated:
FILE – In this Thursday, June 19, 2014, file photo, former congressman and retired Lt. Col. Allen West speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority event in Washington. West was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Texas. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Allen West of Florida was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Texas.

The former congressman was in stable condition after having been airlifted to a hospital, according to a Saturday night post on West’s Facebook page.

The Facebook post said West was on his motorcycle when a car cut him off, causing him to collide with another motorcyclist.

West’s wife, Angela Graham-West, earlier wrote on Facebook that the crash occurred outside Waco.

The Dallas Morning News reportedthat West attended a rally Saturday morning at the Texas Capitol that was focused on reopening the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former state Sen. Don Huffines told the newspaper West got in the accident on the way back from the rally.

West, a Republican, moved from Florida to Texas after leaving Congress in 2013. He served one term and once called for then-President Barack Obama’s impeachment.

West is running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas.

