Partly cloudy skies emerge Wednesday with high temperatures in the middle 70s. Our next system spreads scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area later Thursday. Highs in the 80s Thursday might be the last time we see 80 degrees for awhile.

THE WEEKEND: Signs are emerging that high pressure remains in control through Saturday. Temperatures should recover a bit, up into the middle 70s. The next storm system arrives as a front sometime overnight into Sunday. We do expect this frontal passage, but the strength and significance of this front is in question. What we do know is that temperatures remain below average through the first few days of August.