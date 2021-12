It was a cold start to this Monday with temperatures kicking off at their coldest point since mid-March. Many started in the teens with partly cloudy skies. "Warmer" air today has helped send afternoon high temperatures to the upper 30s and near 40°. A weak front approaches and will bring passing clouds, but skies are mostly quiet through this evening with winter's chill looming just around the corner.

More seasonable air overnight keeps lows in the low 30s and a weak front brings scattered snow showers early, but they won't last long and it's a quiet day with passing clouds for the first official day of winter in the northern hemisphere. By Tuesday evening we will be watching two storms set up in the Eastern United States. One will be a clipper system moving into the Great Lakes and the other will be a coastal low. The clipper weakens Wednesday as it brings a few scattered snow showers around Western New York, but snow amounts will be very light and manageable.