Democrats want 10 years of presidential tax returns as part of new bill

New legislation being brought by Democrats as they take control of the House of Representatives would require presidential candidates to disclose 10 years of tax returns when named as a nominee, according to CNN.

As part of the bill, vice presidents would also be forced to disclose a decade’s worth of returns. The documents would also be posted online for public viewing.

The bill comes on the heels of another piece of legislation proposed last year that would require candidates to release three years of returns.

The proposal comes as Democrats take new aim at President Trump, who has refused to release his tax returns in the past, citing IRS audits into the returns.

