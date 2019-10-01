David Bellavia may consider run for Congress in wake of Collins’ resignation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The local man who became a Medal of Honor recipient this year may set his eyes on a seat in the House of Representatives.

Monday night on WBEN, David Bellavia discussed what would go into a decision to run for Congress.

“It’s wholly inappropriate to make any sort of decision like this,” Bellavia said. “I’m not going to make a public decision without talking to the people, not only in the party, but a lot of close leaders in the Republican movement in western New York. I really want to sit down with them and hear what they have to say.”

This wouldn’t be Bellavia’s first run, as the Batavia resident also ran for Congress in 2018.

