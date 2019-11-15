Cory Booker on ballot in New Hampshire, last day of filing

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., addresses supporters outside the State House after filing to have his name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is on the ballot in New Hampshire, where he hopes his patience will pay off.

The Democratic presidential hopeful signed up for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary on Friday, the final day of the filing period. Though he lags behind in polls, Booker says he’s not one to switch strategies or states to focus on, as some other candidates have done.

Booker’s latest trip to New Hampshire comes a day after former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick jumped into the race. Booker says it’s good to have robust competition, and that he doesn’t take it personally that some of his close friends are also running.