ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul and lawmakers in Albany passed comprehensive gun legislation: raising the age to purchase an assault rifle to 21, microstamping ammunition, and expanding red flag laws.

Many looked to the federal government to take action, and House Democrats Thursday passed gun legislation of their own.

That vote passed 223 to 204 in the House after tough testimony from victims in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting. Congressman Joe Morelle said this week has been spent calling for things like universal background checks, working on red flag laws, bump stocks, gun storage, and other things.

Morelle isn’t slowing down, though. He is chairing a hearing next week on gunshop owners and those engaged in the commerce and selling of firearms. He said he’s hoping more can come across the aisle and see the damage being done in this nation.

Morelle said to be clear: this is not about hunters, sports people, or those who are responsible gun owners. He said on the ground — voters from all backgrounds are saying ‘we have to do something,’ especially now that shootings are the leading cause of death among US children.

“The most startling thing I think we’ve learned over the last several days is, which we already knew but it’s getting more attention, is: there have been more mass shootings in the United States this year than there are days of the year. More than one a day. And that now the leading cause of death of children in the United States is gun violence. It’s actually displaced motor vehicle accidents as the number one cause of death. Those are things we should be ashamed of as a nation,” he says.

Even with the bill passed, Morelle said they did it all with virtually no GOP support. The legislation still has to go through the Senate.