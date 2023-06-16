ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More opposition to the idea of a casino going up anywhere in Rochester or Monroe County was heard Friday by unionized workers of other gaming facilities in the Greater Rochester Area and concerned community activists.

Those who work at Del Lago, Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, and Finger Lakes Gaming and Racing rallied together with their unions to call on the Governor’s Office and Seneca Nation to be upfront about what’s in the new Gaming Compact Agreement and the impact it would have on Rochester because they fear it will cost the county revenue.

When members of the Hotels, Gaming and Trade Council union heard of the possibility of a new Seneca Nation casino somewhere in Monroe County, they felt blindsided.

“I didn’t believe it,” Table Games Dealer at del Lago casino Willis Almekinder said. “I haven’t heard anything about it, nobody had heard anything about it. And I believe all of Rochester was in the same disbelief when they heard.”

According to Assemblyman Harry Bronson, the Exclusivity Rate the Seneca would pay the state to trickle down to localities would be 9.75% the first year the Casino would open, then 19.5% the next 19 years.

Leaders with Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel argue they already pay more than that in taxes to the Greater Rochester Area.

“Just the last year alone between Finger Lakes, Hamburg, Batavia Downs, along with Delago, we contributed almost $160 million to the state,” CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel Henry Wojtaszek said. “So, you can bet that if there’s a casino here in Rochester, that’s going to reduce the amount of money we’re able to send back to our communities.”

“4,000 jobs at Finger lakes, Batavia, and Delago combined will be lost by this political stunt that’s being pushed by politicians who do not live in this area,” Finger Lakes Gaming & Racing Steve Martin said.

But with the childhood poverty level so high in Rochester, residents’ attendance do not see a casino holding a promising future economically for the next generation.

“A casino in the downtown Rochester Area where in each direction we are minutes away from some of the highest impoverished communities in America, a casino in a community like this would decimate it,” President of Arc of Justice Rochester Justin Morris said.

Assembly Members Sarah Clark and Demond Meeks were also at the rally, vowing to delay any vote to approve this Gaming Compact Agreement until more transparency is brought forward.

According to Assemblyman Harry Bronson, the current agreement set to expire could still be extended one more year for negotiations to continue. Also, the Seneca Nation might have interest in western Monroe County when they refer to Rochester Area, but rally goers had opposition to that idea as well.