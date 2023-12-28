ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a 100-million-dollar commitment to address the childcare shortage, affecting New York families.

Governor Hochul’s announcement is for two initiatives— 50 million dollars in capital grants for the construction of childcare centers and $50 million dollars in business tax credits for workplace-based childcare expansion.

The Child Care Capital Program, or CCCP, will award grants ranging from $500,000 to $1.5 million dollars to eligible childcare providers to expand existing childcare centers or build new ones. Funding will be split 60 percent for the downstate region and 40 percent for the rest of the state. The CCCP will provide reimbursement grants for the design, construction, reconstruction, or other assets for existing or proposed state-licensed, not-for-profit, or for-profit child care centers.

News 8’s Oran Spitzer spoke with Jeff Pier, CEO of Child Care Council, he said that since 2021 Monroe County has lost 1000 child care slots. Meaning, 1000 children don’t have childcare positions. Here’s what he had to say about how this infusion of cash can help the workforce.

“Businesses are going to start getting more involved in childcare because, really, when there’s not enough childcare it affects the economy. You can’t have employees work, if they have to stay home all the time with their children,” said Jeff Pier, CEO of Child Care Council. “The tax credit is a great incentive for programs and businesses to offer their employees an opportunity to not only have on-site care— if they choose to— or to pay for slots and support their employees through other childcare providers by paying those slots for them.”