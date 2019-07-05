Bullock reports $2M in contributions for his White House bid

FILE – In this June 9, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame Celebration in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Bullock is reporting more than $2 million in contributions during the second quarter of the year for his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is reporting more than $2 million in contributions during the second quarter of the year for his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.

Bullock entered the 2020 primary race in mid-May , halfway through the second quarter. His campaign said Friday he racked up that fundraising haul without any transfers of money from other accounts.

Bullock’s fundraising places him far behind the field-leading $24.8 million reported by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj). Campaign manager Jenn Ridder says Bullock’s appeal “will resonate in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire.”

Bullock missed the polling qualification cutoff for the first Democratic presidential debates in Miami but has a strong prospect of making the stage for this month’s second set of debates in Detroit.