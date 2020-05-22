1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Biden says radio show host ‘ain’t black’ if he considers backing Trump over him

Politics

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Joe Biden (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Former Vice President Joe Biden told the host of the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club” that he “ain’t black” if he was considering supporting President Donald Trump in the November election.  

Host Charlamagne Tha God talked with Democratic presidential candidate Biden on Friday in an interview that addressed, among other things, whether Biden intends to choose a black woman as his running mate.

During the interview, a Biden aide interrupted to conclude the chat since Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, also had a scheduled interview in their Delaware home. 

The aide is heard saying: “That’s really our time. I apologize.”

“You can’t do that to black media!” responded Charlamagne. 

“I gotta do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at six o’clock,” Biden said before checking his watch and jokingly adding, “Uh no, I’m in trouble.” 

Charlamagne then said: “Listen, you gotta come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden, because it’s a long way until November and we got more questions.”

“You got more questions? Well I’ll tell you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said.

“It don’t have nothing to do with Trump,” Charlamagne replied. “It has to do with the fact I want something for my community.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss