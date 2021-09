A second pocket of steady, moderate rainfall will fill in through the overnight as our upper level low continues to pivot across the Great Lakes. This will begin with a large swath of moisture and heavy rain to travel from west to east during the day Thursday, starting early at approximately 2am and lasting throughout the morning. An additional inch to an inch and a half plus of rain is expected to fall from this by Thursday afternoon. Rain gear will be needed as you head out the door!

TIMING OF HEAVY RAIN: It will depend on your location, but moderate to heavy rain will move from Western New York in the morning to the Genesee River Valley, and Finger Lakes by mid-day to Central New York before exiting Thursday afternoon and evening.