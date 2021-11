Sunshine will greet us to kick off November as high pressure at the surface noses into Western New York. It's a cold bubble of air that will continue to trigger some sort of lake enhancement later tonight through the middle of the week. Temperatures hover in the 40s and low 50s through this afternoon with mostly clear skies.

Overnight temperatures fall into the middle 30s and a west wind will back just a bit to the southwest. That should send lake-effect rain and snow showers toward Wyoming County and a bit into Livingston County toward the Finger Lakes. Temperatures will be held down, closer to the middle 40s. This may be the day we see flakes south of the thruway off a general west wind over Lake Erie.