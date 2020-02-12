Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE – FEBRUARY 10: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a campaign event at the Whittemore Center Arena on February 10, 2020 in Durham, New Hampshire. The state’s Democratic primary is tomorrow. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WROC) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, according to CNN.

CNN called the contest with 90% of precincts reported.

It was a closely contested race against former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but like in 2016 vs. Hillary Clinton, Sanders was able to pull off the victory in the his neighboring state.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the great people of New Hampshire for this victory tonight,” Sanders said as he took to the podium late Tuesday.

“I admired Senator Sanders when I was a high school student,” Buttigieg said at his own rally Tuesday. “I respect him greatly to this day, and I congratulate him on his strong showing tonight.”

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar had a strong showing in New Hampshire, finishing ahead of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

Last week, Sanders and Buttigieg nearly split the delegates in the Iowa caucus after days of counting votes.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said the Iowa results would need to be “recanvassed” following the controversial results.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.