Barnhart collects enough signatures for Congress run

There may be another contender in the race to fill Louise Slaughter’s vacant seat in Congress.

Former television journalist Rachel Barnhart says she’s secured enough signatures to get on the ballot for the Democratic primary for the 25th district. Every candidate must submit 1,250 signatures from registered Democrats in the district by April 12.

Barnhart has not said if she will officially enter the race, only that she has enough signatures. She says she will make an announcement next week.

Barnhart, so far, is zero for two in her primary bids: one for state Assembly and one for Rochester mayor.