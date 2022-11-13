WASHINGTON (AP) — Eighteen couples have gotten married at the White House over the decades. Some wedding trivia, courtesy of the White House Historical Association:

FIRST WEDDING

— March 1812: Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, marries Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd.

FIRST DAUGHTER

— March 1820: Maria Hester Monroe, the daughter of James Monroe and first lady Elizabeth Monroe, marries Samuel L. Gouverneur, the first lady’s nephew and the president’s private secretary. She is the first of nine daughters to get married at the White House.

FIRST (AND ONLY) SON

— February 1828: John Adams II, the son of John Quincy Adams and first lady Louisa Adams, marries Mary Catherine Hellen, the first lady’s niece.

FIRST EAST ROOM WEDDING

— January 1842: Elizabeth Tyler, the daughter of John Tyler and first lady Letitia Tyler, marries William Waller in the East Room, the largest room in the executive mansion.

FIRST (AND ONLY) SITTING PRESIDENT:

— June 1886: Grover Cleveland marries Frances Folsom in the Blue Room, the second of four weddings there.