ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Antonio Delgado has officially been sworn in as New York’s next Lieutenant Governor. This comes after former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin resigned after he was arrested on campaign finance charges.

During his swearing-in, Delgado spoke about the recent school shooting in Texas, saying that something must be done to protect children.

“We are grieving today. We’re grieving a great loss. The loss of innocence. The loss of children. Little boys and little girls with sweet smiles, silly laughs. As the parent of two 8-year-olds, I can’t imagine,” said Delgado.

“People are dying every day. Kids are killing each other every day. Neighborhoods are flooded with illegal guns and ghost guns. It must stop. We need to act for our children.”

Governor Kathy Hochul named Delgado as her next Lieutenant Governor on May 3. To take on this new role, Delgado resigned from Congress, as he was the congressman of New York’s 19th Congressional District. Governor Hochul said she will issue a proclamation for a special election to be held in August on the same day as the congressional primary to fill this seat.