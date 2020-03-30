Breaking News
1st COVID-19 death reported in Livingston County was man in his 20s

ABC’s Karl calls Rubio’s tweet on media outrageous, hurtful

Politics

Marco Rubio

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, as the Senate works to pass a coronavirus relief bill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK (AP) — The president of the White House Correspondents’ Association on Monday called on Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to apologize for a tweet saying some media members “can’t contain their delight” at reports of Americans getting the coronavirus.

Jonathan Karl, who is ABC News’ White House correspondent, said Rubio’s tweet was outrageous, wrong and hurtful.

There was no immediate response by the Florida Republican by social media or through a query to his Senate staff.

On Sunday, Rubio tweeted that “some in our media can’t contain their glee and delight in reporting the the U.S. has more coronavirus cases” than China.

Beyond being grotesque, he suggested it was bad journalism because he believes the Chinese aren’t telling the truth about how many of their citizens have contracted the virus.

“Who are you talking about, senator?” Karl asked during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.” Rubio has not clarified which media members he believes were gleeful about the number of U.S. cases.

Karl said journalists at CBS and NBC News had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and two members of the White House press corps are suspected of having contracted the virus.

“Who does Marco Rubio think is taking joy and glee at more people being sick?” Karl said.



