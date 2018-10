WATCH: 23rd Congressional District debate: Rep. Reed faces Tracy Mitrano Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tracy Mitrano and Rep. Tom Reed [ + - ] LIVE

CORNING, NY (WROC) - Rep. Tom Reed faced off with Democratic challenger Tracy Mitrano in a debate for the 23rd Congressional District race Tuesday evening.

The event was hosted by our sister station WETM-TV.