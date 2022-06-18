ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Over 60 members of the Rochester Poor People’s campaign hopped on a bus to Washington D.C. Friday to participate in a march on Saturday for a “moral revival.”

Officials of the campaign said the goal of the rally is to state the campaign’s intentions on a national scale.

“Nationwide chapters will be coming from across the country going to Washington and making a public declaration of our principles and values that we are working on, said co-coordinator of the Rochester Poor People’s Campaign Michael Marshall. “Environmentalism, anti-poverty measures, social justice and equity — to do away with the false religious narrative that dominates a lot of the conversation.”

The Poor People’s campaign was founded in 1968 by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to address issues of poverty, racism and militarism.

Participants of the rally are also members of House of Mercy, Free the People Roc and several local churches.