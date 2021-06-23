Political expert weighs in on Black and Asian Caucus losses, future of County Legislature

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The balance of power shifted in the Monroe County Legislature Tuesday night, when it comes to some of the sitting members of the Black & Asian Caucus. Two members of that group, Ernest Flagler-Mitchell and Frank Keophetlasy, lost their primary races. Another legislator associated with them, Vince Felder, was also defeated.

Flager-Mitchell lost to William Burgess in the 29th District. Keophetlasy lost to Ricky Frazier in the 28th District. Felder, who often votes with the Black and Asian Caucus, lost to Mercedes Simmons in District 22.

“I think you’re going to see the legislature work more closely with Adam Bello,” says Timothy Kneeland, a political science professor with Nazareth College.

Kneeland says the caucus now serves almost as a roadblock to the County Executive. He says with these key Democrats in the Black and Asian Caucus losing, Democrats and others are likely to find common ground ahead.

Kneeland says the caucus formed, they said, to help out urban citizens in their districts who were underserved. But last night, Kneeland says those voters spoke loud and clear.



“And the people said very strongly in some cases two to one, that ‘no, you are not serving us, you were serving yourselves,” he says.

The Black and Asian Caucus sending out a statement today saying they’re disappointed with the results last night, but they’ve been proud of the work they’ve been able to do and will continue to work. Kneeland says this shakeup could also mean good news when it comes to working with the city… with Councilman Malek Evans winning the primary last night over Mayor Lovely Warren.

“Malek has seen himself as a bridge-builder,” says Kneeland.

Evans saying there’s a lot to do…but also reminds us, he’s not been sworn in yet. “And there’s a lot of work to and I want to be clear that I am not going to be able to do this alone. There is no ‘me’ it’s ‘we,'” says Evans.

Kneeland said a good number of these candidates will likely win in November, some are facing no opposition, but he says with politics— anything can change.

FULL STATEMENT FROM BLACK AND ASIAN CAUCUS: