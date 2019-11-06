Political analyst: Monroe County election results are ‘surprising’

MONROE COUNTY (WROC) – How did reliably red Monroe County elect a Democrat for county executive? The office hasn’t been held by a Democrat for nearly three decades. Republicans held on to the county legislature, but the party has a very narrow margin.

Kathleen Donovan, a political science professor from St. John Fisher College, said Tuesday’s results were surprising.

“I had heard some rumors that there were some concerns about the county executive race in particular and so I knew that that was gonna be pretty close but the Republicans also lost a couple of seats in the county legislature,” said Donovan.

Melissa Richardson voted and said she’s been paying closer attention to local politics the past few years.

“I was really happy with the county result though I was really pulling for Adam Bello, I was looking for some change in how we do things in the county,” said Richardson.

The Board of Elections reported an increase in registered Democrats and a slight decrease in Republicans. The reason is hard to pinpoint but Donovan said the Trump presidency could be a factor.

“I do think you do see Democrats a bit more motivated to go out and vote than in the past so I wouldn’t discount that factor but also people are capable of distinguishing between local elections and the presidency. You didn’t really hear the candidates talking about Trump, they’re talking about local issues, child protective services, and taxes and things like that,” she said.

Donovan said Monroe County’s results are unique. Although Bello took the county executive seat, Sandra Doorley, a Republican, kept the district attorney seat. She said in many cases if there’s a wave the party will take both seats.