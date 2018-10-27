Police warns parents of meth pills that look like candy ahead of Halloween

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WFLA-TV) - As Halloween approaches, parents are being told to be on the lookout for drugs that look like candy.

The Dublin Police Department in Georgia shared two images of methamphetamine pills that kids might mistake for sweet and sour candy.

"These pills are stamped and resembled to look like specific candies," the agency said in a post on Facebook.

It's unclear when or where the pills were confiscated.

The department is advising parents to look through their children's candies and report any suspicions to the police.

Police urge anyone who comes across these pills in their bags of candy to call 911.