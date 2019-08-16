Police: Vehicle swerved into lawn, injuring two girls and killing dog

SHELDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding information about an incident that happened on Thursday.

Police say that two girls, aged 12 and 14, were walking their Australian Shepard on the grass next to the roadway when a dark colored vehicle served into the lawn, striking both of the girls and killing the dog.

The 12-year-old had serious, non-life threatening injuries, and the 14-year-old had minor injuries.

New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit examined the parts from the scene and determined that the dark colored vehicle in question could be a:

2002 BMW

2002 Audi

2002 Volkswagen

There is passenger side mirror damage and possible headlight damage.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, contact the NYSP at (585) 344-6200. Refer to SJS 9095959.