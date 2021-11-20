Police: SUV slams into Dunkin in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – A SUV crashed into a Dunkin in Greece late Saturday morning. The crash took place at the Dunkin on Long Pond Road near Ridgeway Avenue.

The Greece Police Department said a vehicle backed into another vehicle which caused one of the vehicles driving forward and striking the building. None of the drivers were injured.

Police say there were no customers inside the Dunkin when the crash took place. No employees were injured.

The GPD and Ridge Road Fire Department are investigating the crash. GPD says neither driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.