Police seize firearm, drugs from juveniles in traffic stop

News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse Police officers arrested two juveniles after a traffic stop on Midland Avenue on Wednesday.

On February 19, police conducted a traffic stop and found a 2002 Toyota Camry that had illegal window tint.

During the stop, police found that there was marijuana in the vehicle. Cristopher Ayala-Pizarro, 21, of Syracuse and two juvenile passengers were searched. The vehicle was searched, as well.

One juvenile was 16-years-old from Syracuse and another juvenile was 17-years-old from Syracuse.

While searching, the police found a loaded .40 caliber handgun with an extended 20 round capacity magazine. They also found marijuana and heroin in the vehicle.

The 16-year-old was charged with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree

The juvenile was transported for arraignment.

The 17-year-old juvenile had an active arrest warrant and was taken to the Hillbrook Detention Center.

Ayala-Pizarro did not have a driver’s license and was given traffic citations and released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss