Police searching for missing SU student

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – The Syracuse Police are investigating a missing Syracuse student who was last seen in the City of Syracuse on January 18.

Syracuse Police say Allan Gonzalez, 22, was last seen on James Street around 8:30 p.m. on January 18.

The police believe Gonzalez may have taken an Uber to Al’s Wine & Whiskey Lounge in Armory Square.

The Syracuse University Department of Public Safety describes Gonzalez as 5’11’’ and weighing 175 pounds. Gonzalez has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.