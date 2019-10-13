Police searching for missing Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – This weekend Rochester Police officers have been searching for a missing Rochester woman named Santa Mulero.

Her family reported her disappearance to police. She was last seen on the 600 block of Lake Avenue on Saturday.

Officers say Mulero is 61 years old and has red hair.

Mulero stands about 5’0″ and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. RPD did not have an image available of Mulero.