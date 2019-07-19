Police searching for missing Canandaigua teen

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Canandaigua Police officers are searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Thursday morning.

Officers believe 16-year old Nicole Marie Durkee left her home after a disagreement with her guardian. Nicole is possibly in the Lime Street area in Rochester.

Nicole is about 5’9″ and has black hair and brown eyes. Officers said she weighs about 225 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Canandaigua Police Department at (585) 396-5035 and ask to speak to the on-duty supervisor for the Canandaigua Police Department.