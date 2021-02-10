Police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run in Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are searching for the driver they say fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian with their car in Brighton.
Investigators say an adult male is dead.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue at Council Rock Avenue around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators are asking anyone in the area with home security cameras to check that footage and contact police with information that may help.
A portion of the roadway is closed to traffic at this time.
