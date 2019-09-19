Police searching for armed robbery suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at the Speedway gas station on W Ridge Road on Thursday at around 2 a.m.

Officers spoke to an employee who reported the incident. Officers said the suspect walked into the gas station and pointed a gun at the employee and stole packs of cigarettes.

Officers said a K9 track did not provide any positive results.

Officer said the suspect is a black man and he was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD.