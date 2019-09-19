Police searching for armed robbery suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:
Police lights 911 Investigation_1556973297277.jpg.jpg

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery at the Speedway gas station on W Ridge Road on Thursday at around 2 a.m.

Officers spoke to an employee who reported the incident. Officers said the suspect walked into the gas station and pointed a gun at the employee and stole packs of cigarettes.

Officers said a K9 track did not provide any positive results.

Officer said the suspect is a black man and he was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss