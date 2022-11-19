ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 93-year-old man who was last seen on Normandy Avenue in Rochester late Friday afternoon. Officers say he may be in need of medical attention.

Bobby Johnson is a Black man and stands 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a yellow jacket and a baseball hat.

Officers say he was last seen driving a 2010 brown Kia Forte with New York registration DHM-8972. Anyone with further information in regards to Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the RPD at (585) 428-6702 or 911.