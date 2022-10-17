ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders were called to a crash involving a tractor trailer and three cars on I-390 South Monday.
It happened near the Ridge Road exit in the Town of Greece.
News 8 crew on scene report that Greece Police, New York State Police, and the Ridge Road Fire District all responded to the incident. Lanes reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Investigators have not provided any information about the cause of the crash, or any potential injuries.
