ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders were called to a crash involving a tractor trailer and three cars on I-390 South Monday.

It happened near the Ridge Road exit in the Town of Greece.

News 8 crew on scene report that Greece Police, New York State Police, and the Ridge Road Fire District all responded to the incident. Lanes reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Investigators have not provided any information about the cause of the crash, or any potential injuries.

