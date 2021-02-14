Police say Nicki Minaj’s father killed by hit-and-run driver

This Nov. 6, 2017 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the 14th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in New York. Minaj is pulling out a concert in Saudi Arabia because she says she wants to show support for women’s rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She was originally scheduled to headline the concert on July 18, 2019. The Human Rights Foundation issued a statement last week, calling for Minaj and other performers to pull out of the show. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MINEOA, N.Y. (AP) — The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday evening in New York, police said.

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Saturday.

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.

Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. The “Starships” singer has not made any public statement about her father’s death.