Police say man lost footing when he fell into gorge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man is in critical but stable condition after falling 30 feet into a gorge on Maplewood Avenue in Rochester early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim, 41, was walking on a trail next to the gorge when he lost his footing which caused him to fall into the gorge before sliding 40 feet to the bottom.

According to officers, the victim’s clothes were not wet and he was high up on the shoreline around 200-300 feet north of the Driving Park Bridge.

Officers say they located markings in the dirt where the victim came back into contact with the gorge wall.

The victim was unresponsive when officers got to him and officers believe the victim suffered trauma to his body.

A crew with the Rochester Fire Department extracted the victim from the gorge and an ambulance transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital.