ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a 41-year-old pedestrian was struck overnight in Rochester in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Joseph C. Wilson Boulevard.

According to the RPD, the driver of the striking vehicle is a 72-year-old man from Rochester. Officers say he remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

Officers say the accident happened just after 4 a.m. and there was no suspicion of intoxication from the driver but the pedestrian was intoxicated.

“The investigation revealed the pedestrian wandered out into the middle of the roadway at which time he was struck,” officers said. “The pedestrian did suffer serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his upper and lower body.”

The pedestrian was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. No tickets were issued to the driver or pedestrian.