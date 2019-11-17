Police respond to multiple overdoses overnight

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department said five opioid overdoses took place on Sunday in a two-hour time frame during the early morning hours.

Police say none of the overdoses were fatal.

GPD is trying to work with the victims of the overdoses to obtain further information.

Police learned after speaking with Police Chief Stephen Hedworth of the Canandaigua Police Department that there were two additional non-fatal overdoses in Canandaigua overnight.

NARCAN was administered to all seven victims.

Geneva Police officers are not sure if there’s a connection to the overdoses in Canandaigua.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Vine at (315) 828-6784 or email him at smv@geneva.ny.us.