ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department says a 14-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot Sunday night.

A police presence on St. Paul Street closed down a stretch of the road, according to News 8 staff on the scene. They add that portions of Pleasant Street and Andrews Street are also affected and report that RPD officers and at least one detective are on the scene.

Police say around 6:30 p.m., they responded to the area of 72 St. Paul Street after reports of shots fired. They say when they arrived and secured the scene, the victim was located in the area.

The RPD says the victim, a 14-year-old Rochester boy, was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body, which was deemed non-life threatening. The 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say no one is in custody, and no suspect information is available at this time.

