EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – News 8 is currently on the scene with a heavy police presence in East Rochester on Garfield Street.
The team is waiting for more information and will be sure to update you with the latest details when they arrive.
Posted:
Updated:
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – News 8 is currently on the scene with a heavy police presence in East Rochester on Garfield Street.
The team is waiting for more information and will be sure to update you with the latest details when they arrive.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now