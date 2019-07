(CBS) A woman in Lufkin, Texas walked into her local Walmart, opened a container of Blue Bell, licked the ice cream and then put the container back in the freezer. Now, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

The woman can be seen in a viral video posted on Twitter on Saturday. The person recording can be heard saying, "Lick it, lick it. Oh, you foul. Put it back, put it back."