Police: Pennsylvania woman encouraged son to beat dog

A Lancaster woman has been arrested after beating her dog and encouraging her son to do the same, according to Lancaster Police.

Investigators were called to Beaver Street at around 2 p.m. Friday for reports of a woman kicking a dog on her front porch.

When officers confronted 28-year-old Ashley Gaston about the incident, she claimed to have hit the dog once after he bit her son.

Later, police found a video on social media that they say appears to show Gaston repeatedly kicking and stomping on the dog, before getting her son and having him kick the dog, as well.

Officers went back to the home and took custody of the dog. The 1-year-old terrier named Trigger was found to have bruised lungs.

Investigators took Gaston into custody. She’s charged with two felonies: Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

She is currently held in the Lancaster County Prison.