ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Locust Club and other police departments will wrap up their Cops Against Cancer Initiative.

Officers who participated in growing out their hair and beards will shave them to support those fighting cancer.

The event benefits both the program “Going Bald for Bucks” and the fund for Officer Manny Ortiz.

The event takes place at the Altered Image Barber Shop on East Main Street on Monday starting at 10 a.m.