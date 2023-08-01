CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Canandaigua Police said a man dove into the water at Lagoon Park to hide from law enforcement on Monday.

According to the police, they responded to Lakeshore Drive around noon for a person screaming in distress and found 52-year-old Tyler Ferrier restraining someone who had an order of protection against him.

Ferrier then dove into the water at Lagoon Park, which police said was an attempt to hide and avoid being apprehended.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office assisted in setting up a perimeter around the park, and Ferrier eventually after about two hours.

He was taken to the hospital for abrasions from fleeing through the brush in the park and transported to the Ontario County Jail pending arraignment.

Police say Ferrier is charged with two counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, one of those counts regarding a previous incident earlier this month with the same victim. Police add that additional charges are pending.