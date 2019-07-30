Police are asking for your help identifying two people who tried to rob a shop in Albion.
It happened just before 10:00 Monday night at the Crosby’s north convenience store on North Main Street.
Investigators say two people– a man and woman, entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.
We’re told they fled immediately without taking anything.
If you were in the area at the time, or have any information about the suspects, you’re asked to call the Albion Police Department at 585-589-5627.
Police looking for Albion robbery suspects
