We are finally starting the day with sunshine! It is a beautiful morning across New York State with clear skies and temperatures starting in the middle 60s. A few clouds slide in this afternoon and temperatures climb to near 90°. A lake breeze off Lake Erie will bring the chance for an isolated shower or storm this evening, but most will remain dry.

A cold front underneath a slow moving trough is over the Great Lakes and bringing rain to southern Ontario. The storm system is still too far away to have any influence on us this afternoon, but we expect rain showers overnight into early Friday as the front approaches. Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday once this system sets up shop across New York State. Afternoon highs climb into the lower 80s, but we can see quick temperature drops as storm systems pass. Heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest threat here. Note that there will be a lot of dry time in the afternoon with these "hit or miss" showers.