ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Finch Street and Glenwood Avenue for the report of shots heard.

According to police, when they arrived they learned a 17-year-old male had been shot and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private car.

Officials said he suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and underwent surgery. He is in stable condition.