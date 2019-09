ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday morning.

Police taped off the 100 block of McKinley Street at around 11:30 a.m.

A witness told News 8 that two male bicyclists were in a dispute when one had pulled out a gun and shot the other and then fled the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.