Police investigating shooting on Joseph Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening that sent one Rochester man to the hospital.

Officers said the shooting took place on Joseph Avenue and were able to locate casings in the roadway.

About 10 minutes after officers arrived to the scene, the victim, 35, was taken to Rochester General Hospital by a private vehicle.

Officers said the victim had been shot in his hand and upper body. The victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers do not have any suspects at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.